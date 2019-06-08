Suspected CIOs besiege Dabengwa Foundation offices

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This is disheartening. Why are the @DDabengwaFdn staff being followed? How does the state claim to honour my father & then victimise those protecting his legacy? President @edmnangagwa: a denial is always an easy way out, but I ask that this matter be taken seriously. https://t.co/3K3uMdF7d2 — La Dingake-Dabengwa (@LadyAfruika) June 11, 2019

Suspected members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation on Tuesday descended at the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation offices with an aim to intimidate the staffers.One of the staffers said, "Just as I was about to get to the office this morning in Bulawayo 2 White Hiluxes without Number plates parked along my entrance to the office. What crime did we commit?"Some staffers were on a Honda fit and when they were about to disembark they saw the suspected cars and they continued with the car.The cars are said to be similar to the ones that had been following the Director of the Foundation Mthulisi Mduduzi Ncube Hanana.Hanana has skipped the border fleeing state agents.Dabengwa's daughter La Dingake Dabengwa posted on Facebook that, "This is disheartening. Why are the Dabengwa Foundation staff being followed? How does the state claim to honour my father and then victimise those protecting his legacy? President Mnangagwa: a denial is always an easy way out, but I ask that this matter be taken seriously."