WATCH: Chamisa speaks at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday spoke at the funeral of the late Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java. Tsvangirai died on Monday afternoon.
The late wife of Apostle Java passed on due to injuries sustained during an accident recently.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent his congratulatory message.
Watch the video below:
