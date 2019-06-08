Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police raid Bulawayo's notorious drug cartel

by Mandla Ndlovu
9 secs ago | Views
Reports from Bulawayo CBD indicate that members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police initiated a raid on an illicit drug haven located at a flat in Harare road and Joshua Nkomo Street.

According to accurate reports seen by this publication, the flat is but one of the many distribution centres of hard drugs that are littered all over the City of Bulawayo.

The drug King pin (name supplied) is based in the United Kingdom and has high connections in politics and law enforcement agents. It is alleged that for  more than ten years he has been running the underground drug cartel from the City of Bulawayo.

Amakhosikazi Media Boss Busi Bhebhe explained how the police got wind of the drug outlet:

I remember not too long ago posting that hard drugs like cocaine and heroin were now found in the streets of Bulawayo and among young people. Some people here said they were too expensive for these streets. Well the police (including riot) were out in full force today since morning with 6 sniffer dogs raiding a flat that I too had once been told was where some of these drugs were being sold. Apparently the tip off came after some youths were caught trying to sell cocaine to students at Luveve High school, yes right in my neighbourhood. The hard drugs issue is real people.

Some of the distribution centres for the drugs are the Vuzu parties which are frequented by teenagers during weekends and school holidays.



Source - Byo24News

