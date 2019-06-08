Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New twist to Mnangagwa's arms deal saga

by Mandla Ndlovu
41 mins ago | Views
A highly placed source in the Joint Operations Command (JOC) in Harare has refuted reports that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently purchased about 3 343 AK-47 assault rifles and about 600 sniper rifles to prepare for the looming protests aimed at overthrowing the current government.

Said the source, "The reports that there was purchased those specific weapons is untrue my brother. The reality of the matter is that the government ordered a sizeable number of teargas and rubber bullets from our African brothers (name withheld) so that we can capacitate the law enforcement agents during crowd control and the use of minimum force necessary to disperse rowdy crowds."

The source said the armory was running out of supply in terms of crowd control weapons which is dangerous because when confronted with worse crowds than the January ones it might be difficult to handle them without resorting to live ammunition.

"The situation as it is, is a bit tricky because if we are faced with a nationwide offensive it might be difficult to control the crowds. Some of our water canons are running out of water, we do not have enough vehicles to deploy manpower all over the country to maintain law and order without the use of live ammunition.

"The situation is made worse by the fuel levels that are there in the country. Suppose there is a nationwide burning of buildings like before it will be difficult to liase with fire brigade officers to be deployed because some of their have no adequate water and fuel to handle the situation if it becomes volatile. The reports going around are meant to create disharmony in the country and cause a panic mode which is not healthy for the country and for its development. The image that is projected is that of a system that is in a war mode."

The reports had said the police also ordered sniper rifles which are high-precision weapons designed for killing missions which serve to fulfil the tactical need for long range surveillance, with a high hit probability.

JOC is the supreme organ for the coordination of state security in the country.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Kembo Mohadi charters luxury jet to Nigeria

28 mins ago | 234 Views

Sindiso Mazibisa leaves MDC

56 mins ago | 709 Views

Summer as a perfect time to start new relations

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Police raid Bulawayo's notorious drug cartel

2 hrs ago | 2387 Views

WATCH: Chamisa speaks at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

4 hrs ago | 7195 Views

Suspected CIOs besiege Dabengwa Foundation offices

5 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Call To Investigate Ingwebu Breweries

5 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Zapu Presidency Refutes Speculations on the Leadership Storm and Factions

5 hrs ago | 897 Views

JUST IN: Botswana decriminalises homosexuality

6 hrs ago | 2459 Views

ZESA speaks on power cuts

6 hrs ago | 5269 Views

MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July

7 hrs ago | 3360 Views

Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders

7 hrs ago | 4469 Views

Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

7 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Mass protests set for June monthend

7 hrs ago | 6005 Views

A case for subsidies in the mining sector

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe is not ready for a new currency

8 hrs ago | 5511 Views

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

8 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

8 hrs ago | 837 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

8 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

8 hrs ago | 851 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

8 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

8 hrs ago | 686 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

8 hrs ago | 3602 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

8 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

10 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

10 hrs ago | 830 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

10 hrs ago | 3819 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

10 hrs ago | 3471 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

10 hrs ago | 8742 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

10 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

10 hrs ago | 4879 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

10 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1092 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

10 hrs ago | 883 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

10 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Supreme Court judge interviews on

10 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimbabwe courts used to abuse citizens, says Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 710 Views

Mnangagwa must come to his senses, re-think dialogue

10 hrs ago | 721 Views

Man runs amok, axes 4 villagers

10 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Divisions rock MDC Midlands

10 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe to be food insecure by September, says USAid

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Granny (66) arrested for attempted murder

10 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe passport crisis set to ease

10 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Telecel to clear licensing arrears

10 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zifa creditor masquerades as cop, caught on CCTV

10 hrs ago | 380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days