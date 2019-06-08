Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Kembo Mohadi charters luxury jet to Nigeria

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi on Tuesday landed in Abuja, Nigeria where he and several Heads of State and Governments will join Nigeria in commemorating Democracy Day. 


Mohadi was pictured coming out of the controversial luxury jet that landed in Harare on Monday from Dubai giving high speculation that it was specifically chatered to come and transport him to Nigeria.


The Day marks the beginning of civilian rule in 1999 from decades of military governments since it gained independence in 1960.


He was welcomed by the Zimbabwean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Lovemore Mazemo and Embassy staff.




Source - Byo24News

