Mohadi arrives in Nigeria

by Staff rpeorter
7 secs ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria this afternoon where he and several Heads of State and Government will join the West African country in commemorating Democracy Day.

The Day marks the beginning of civilian rule in 1999 from decades long of military governments since it gained independance in 1960. The Democracy Day will be commemorated tomorrow. Vice-President Mohadi was welcomed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Lovemore Mazemo, embassy staff and senior Nigeria government officials. Upon his arrival he inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Nigerian Army.

More to follow.....

Source - the herald

