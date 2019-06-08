Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zanu-PF bigwigs implicated in corrupt activities should clear their names'

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago
THE newly appointed Zanu-PF Secretary for the Commissariat Victor Matemadanda said senior Government officials and party bigwigs who are implicated in corrupt activities should clear their names before they hold public office.

Speaking in an interview today, Matemadanda who is the Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs said there is need for image building among public office bearers to gain trust from the public.

"Leaders should not be involved in corrupt activities. Those implicated in corrupt activities be it a Politburo member or minister should clear their names before the courts before taking public office.

"For those in influential positions should resign and clear their names.

"They should not wait for the President to nail them in public. They should not wait for the President to force them to resign, they should do the honorary way. Let them clear their names to gain confidence from the people," he said.

More to follow.....

Source - the herald

