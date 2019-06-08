News / National
WATCH: Eddie Cross says, 'Zimbabwe to have strongest currency in the region'
Renowned economist and ex-MDC member, Eddie Cross has welcomed the new currency introduction roadmap announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week, saying the new currency will be the strongest in the region, will stabilise the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the country's fiscal standing.
