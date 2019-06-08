Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema on plot to depose Botswana President

by Gibson Nyathi
2 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will use commemorations of the June 16 Soweto uprising  of 1976 to lift the lid on a plot to unseat Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi by members of a powerful South African family with business interests in both countries.

Malema's threats come on the heels of a recent report by Botswana's Sunday Standard alleging that South African Billionaire Patrice Motsepe was funding a rival faction to Masisi within the Botswana Democratic Party.

The paper suggested that Motsepe's mission was to have Masisi replaced as the Botswana President by businesswoman Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi.

In April, Botswana issued travel restrictions to Motsepe's sister Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe over allegations that she had donated R22 million to Venson-Motoi.

Responding to Sabc political editor Sophie Mokoena's question on when he will visit Botswana, Malema said he will share the conspiracy to topple Masisi on 16 June.

"I will speak about it and the plot to remove the current Botswana government by some members of a powerful South African family on the 16 June 2019,10h00 AM at University of Fort Hare Sports Complex, Alice Campus," he said.

Malema was slapped with travel restrictions by Botswana under the presidency of Ian Khama for calling for regime change in the country.

The restrictions were lifted after Masisi came into power.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC youths to confront Mnangagwa through protests

2 hrs ago | 779 Views

Chiwenga to be charged with treason?

2 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Citizens fret over deployment of army during protests

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

Victor Matemadanda related to Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 2401 Views

WATCH: Eddie Cross says, 'Zimbabwe to have strongest currency in the region'

3 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Mliswa takes dig at Wadyajena's Lamborghini acquisition

3 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Air Zimbabwe to auction old airplanes

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs implicated in corrupt activities should clear their names'

3 hrs ago | 897 Views

Mohadi arrives in Nigeria

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

PHOTOS: Kembo Mohadi charters luxury jet to Nigeria

4 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Sindiso Mazibisa leaves MDC

4 hrs ago | 2355 Views

New twist to Mnangagwa's arms deal saga

4 hrs ago | 5813 Views

Summer as a perfect time to start new relations

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Police raid Bulawayo's notorious drug cartel

6 hrs ago | 4798 Views

WATCH: Chamisa speaks at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

8 hrs ago | 9515 Views

Suspected CIOs besiege Dabengwa Foundation offices

8 hrs ago | 3865 Views

Call To Investigate Ingwebu Breweries

8 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Zapu Presidency Refutes Speculations on the Leadership Storm and Factions

8 hrs ago | 1002 Views

JUST IN: Botswana decriminalises homosexuality

9 hrs ago | 2757 Views

ZESA speaks on power cuts

9 hrs ago | 6518 Views

MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July

10 hrs ago | 3708 Views

Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 4859 Views

Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

11 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Mass protests set for June monthend

11 hrs ago | 6653 Views

A case for subsidies in the mining sector

11 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe is not ready for a new currency

11 hrs ago | 6287 Views

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

11 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

11 hrs ago | 900 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

11 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

11 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

11 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

11 hrs ago | 707 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

11 hrs ago | 4590 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

11 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

13 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

13 hrs ago | 891 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

13 hrs ago | 4034 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

13 hrs ago | 3701 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

13 hrs ago | 9562 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

13 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

13 hrs ago | 5470 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

13 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

13 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1138 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

13 hrs ago | 737 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

13 hrs ago | 980 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days