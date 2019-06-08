Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC youths to confront Mnangagwa through protests

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The newly elected opposition MDC Youth Assembly has vowed to mobilise Zimbabweans to confront the Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government through demonstrations as the country's economic crisis continues to show no signs of recovery.

Speaking at a media briefing at the party headquarters in Harare Tuesday afternoon, the charged MDC Youth Assembly National Chairperson Obey Sithole dared Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF to solve the socio-economic and political crises, or face radical confrontation by the masses.

"This assembly has agreed on a confrontational approach in dealing with this corrupt and illegitimate military regime. MDC Youth Assembly we are going to set the pace in making sure that we save this nation from extinction," said Sithole

"We are not going to respect bayonets and bullets but the voices of the down trodden and long suffering masses. We are definitely going to organize mass action and occupy the streets since the streets have become more comfortable than our empty homes. We hear the state has beefed up its armoury to muzzle our voices, but we are not intimidated for we know they cannot shoot the entire nation. As such we are declaring June our month of radicalization," he said.

More details to follow....

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema on plot to depose Botswana President

2 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Chiwenga to be charged with treason?

2 hrs ago | 2773 Views

Citizens fret over deployment of army during protests

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

Victor Matemadanda related to Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 2392 Views

WATCH: Eddie Cross says, 'Zimbabwe to have strongest currency in the region'

3 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mliswa takes dig at Wadyajena's Lamborghini acquisition

3 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Air Zimbabwe to auction old airplanes

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs implicated in corrupt activities should clear their names'

3 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mohadi arrives in Nigeria

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

PHOTOS: Kembo Mohadi charters luxury jet to Nigeria

4 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Sindiso Mazibisa leaves MDC

4 hrs ago | 2354 Views

New twist to Mnangagwa's arms deal saga

4 hrs ago | 5810 Views

Summer as a perfect time to start new relations

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Police raid Bulawayo's notorious drug cartel

6 hrs ago | 4796 Views

WATCH: Chamisa speaks at Vimbai Tsvangirai funeral

8 hrs ago | 9513 Views

Suspected CIOs besiege Dabengwa Foundation offices

8 hrs ago | 3865 Views

Call To Investigate Ingwebu Breweries

8 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Zapu Presidency Refutes Speculations on the Leadership Storm and Factions

8 hrs ago | 1001 Views

JUST IN: Botswana decriminalises homosexuality

9 hrs ago | 2757 Views

ZESA speaks on power cuts

9 hrs ago | 6518 Views

MDC Secretary General remanded to 12 July

10 hrs ago | 3708 Views

Madinda Ndlovu quits Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 4857 Views

Diarrhoea hits Glen View 3

11 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Mass protests set for June monthend

11 hrs ago | 6652 Views

A case for subsidies in the mining sector

11 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe is not ready for a new currency

11 hrs ago | 6285 Views

Mana Pools: Second Best African Safari Park of 2019

11 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Use of bicycles and decongestion of the CBD

11 hrs ago | 900 Views

MDC ratchet up calls for mass protests - piggybacking TA, another MDC sell-out and Zanu-PF whitewash

11 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Let us respect our village heads and Chiefs

11 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimnat and THI bring agricultural innovation to ADMA Agrishow

11 hrs ago | 293 Views

Record number of chartered secretaries graduate

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

Opposition, Civic Groups, et al should soon coordinate peaceful protests to inspire Mnangagwa to resign

11 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Zimbabwe TREASURY QUARTERLY BULLETIN (January – March 2019)

11 hrs ago | 707 Views

4 000 Shonas to be granted Kenyan citzenship by 2020

11 hrs ago | 4588 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni to appear in court on 12th of June 2019

11 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Chinamasa appointment to Air Zimbabwe board 'dubious'

13 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Zimbabwe may withdraw from Endangered-Species deal to sell $300m of ivory

13 hrs ago | 890 Views

Wadyajena imports US$210k Lamborghini

13 hrs ago | 4034 Views

Mnangagwa faces overthrow through citizen mass protests

13 hrs ago | 3698 Views

Chamisa is part of the solution, says Wadyajena

13 hrs ago | 9562 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tsvangirai's daughter

13 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Mnangagwa elbows out Rugeje

13 hrs ago | 5470 Views

Man loses R500k to armed robbers

13 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Air Zimbabwe needs $12m to stay afloat

13 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF out to defend Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1138 Views

An economy cannot be managed by propaganda

13 hrs ago | 737 Views

'Mnangagwa ouster plotters' granted ZWL$1k bail

13 hrs ago | 980 Views

Police, robbers in high speed chase

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days