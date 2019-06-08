Latest News Editor's Choice


Mapfumo takes over from Nyagura as UZ Vice Chancellor

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
President Mnangagwa has appointed Professor Paul Mapfumo as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), replacing the long-serving Prof Levi Nyagura who left the institution under a cloud in April.

Prof Mapfumo had been Acting Vice Chancellor since August 17, 2018.

In a statement released yesterday, UZ Council chairman Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka said the appointment by the UZ Chancellor is for a period of five years and is effective from June 10.

"The appointment is for a period of five years effective 10 June, 2019. A distinguished academic, administrator and researcher par excellence, Prof Mapfumo brings with him a wealth of experience, evidence of strong vision and leadership, and a clear commitment to the University of Zimbabwe's founding principles of excellence in teaching, research, innovation and strength of community in discovering and applying knowledge for public good, anchored by the highest academic and professional standards," Dr Masuka said.

"Prof Mapfumo has served and continues to serve on several national and international boards where he plays critical roles in strategic and policy advisory.

"For example, at national level, he is currently chairperson of the National Manpower Advisory Council, board member Zimbabwe Staff College Control Board, board member Zimbabwe National Army Schools Welfare Trust, lead expert Zimbabwe National Geospatial Agency, and delegate Zimbabwe Climate Change Negotiation Delegation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (2014-16, 2018)."

Prof Mapfumo also serves as a member of the United Nations High Level Panel of Experts of the Committee on World Food Security and convener for the UN international report on agroecology, among a host of distinguished posts.

The UZ begun its search for a substantive Vice-Chancellor to replace Professor Levi Nyagura, who left the institution amid allegations of abuse of office, in April.

Prof Nyagura faces allegations of facilitating the unprocedural conferment of a Doctor of Philosophy degree on former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe.

The new Vice Chancellor is expected to foster strategic partnerships and harmonious working relationships between and among various university stakeholders, staff, students, public and private organisations.

