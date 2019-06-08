Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Financial statements retrieved from Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries' computers by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) are admissible evidence in the $28 million tax evasion case and the church has to stand trial, a Harare court has ruled.

Regional magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya ruled in favour of the State saying the documents can be produced in court as evidence. Magaya's church stands accused of failing to declare tax of more than $28 million revenue accrued from 2013 to 2018.

Mr Mujaya said the full reasons for his ruling would be made available on June 14. He dismissed the church lawyers' arguments due to lack of merit and postponed the matter to June 26 for commencement of trial.

The church's lawyers Mr Admire Rubaya and Mr Oliver Marwa were objecting to the tendering of the documents as evidence. This culminated in the conduction of a trial within a trial to ascertain the origin of the financial statements.

During this trial, the lawyers objected the financial statements saying they were forged and fabricated. Magaya's church is being charged for breaching Value Added Tax (VAT) regulations on over $28 million realised from sale of church wares since 2013.

According to the State, the church raises revenue from selling church regalia, anointing oil, holy water and from its guest house. It is alleged that sometime in October last year, ZIMRA conducted tax investigations and recovered financial statements from PHD for the period extending from 2013 to 2017.

The court heard that ZIMRA recovered financial statements from the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe which were submitted by PHD for a loan application. The statements showed that the church realised sales amounting to $28 706 040 between 2013 and 2017.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

11 mins ago | 40 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

56 mins ago | 423 Views

War vets to establish museum

57 mins ago | 114 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

58 mins ago | 396 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

58 mins ago | 350 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

59 mins ago | 322 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

2 hrs ago | 977 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

3 hrs ago | 692 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

3 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

3 hrs ago | 706 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

3 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

3 hrs ago | 1385 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

3 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chief Binga dies

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Fading giants face off at BF

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 747 Views

How Chamisa shredded MDC rules to assume power

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe imports drop 31%

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mapfumo takes over from Nyagura as UZ Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman

11 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Matemadanda coughs blood - No one left this position in good shape is it cursed?

11 hrs ago | 6245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days