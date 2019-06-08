Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Tsvangirai family has urged members of political parties not to wear regalia during the burial of Mrs Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java tomorrow. Mrs Tsvangirai-Java died this week at the age of 36 from injuries sustained in a car crash.The family also expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa, recognising the Head of State's assistance to the family.Spokesperson Mr Manasa Tsvangirai said: "The emphasis is that we have invited everyone; this is not a partisan thing and on top of that we expect people to come and bury their friend and relative in their numbers."There is no any other regalia that should be put on at the burial. Today, the Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Victor Matemadanda was here consoling the family. So everyone is invited for the burial of our dear daughter. We are only waiting for her siblings, Millicent and Rumbi, who are on their way from Australia," said Mr Tsvangirai.Mr Tsvangirai said President Mnangagwa played a critical role in uniting the people of Zimbabwe despite varying political affiliations."The President sent his condolence message to the Tsvangirai family and previously he even sent Vimbai a quick recovery message, which shows that he was concerned over the tragedy," said Mr Tsvangirai.Mrs Tsvangirai-Java, who was the MDC-Alliance lawmaker for Glen View South, succumbed to injuries she sustained in a road traffic accident near Kwekwe, that claimed the lives of two other MDC activists.Mrs Tsvangirai-Java was the eldest daughter of MDC-T founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai. She was recently elected MDC women's assembly secretary-general. Burial will take place at Glen Forest Cemetery at 3pm.