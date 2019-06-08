Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom have said they are ready to work and mobilise investors to embrace President Mnangagwa's vision to become a middle-income economy by 2030.They said the vision is achievable if Government invests in productive sectors and implements policies that encourage investment, as well as entrepreneurial development.Zanu-PF UK/Europe District secretary for Administration Xavier Zavare said this while addressing party members, supporters and well-wishers at the launch of the Zanu-PF District's new branch in Scotland.''I urge all party members and the new members who have joined Zanu-PF today to feel at home and not to be swayed by exaggerated social media reports which seek to portray the country as broken," he said."We fully understand how current austerity measures are helping to stabilise the economy before it fully propels into an upward trajectory to meet the objective of having a middle income economy by 2030.''In his speech to launch the Scotland branch, Zavare encouraged members to take the battle to the enemy, highlighting the successes and achievements of Zanu-PF since independence."We have achieved a lot of success as a party since independence and we should be proud of our history in Government as a party," he said.Zavare told the members that since independence, the Zanu-PF Government has built universities in every province of the country totalling 15, with the 16th being built in Mashonaland East, compared to a single university at independence."Members and supporters should not believe opposition lies that Zanu-PF has done nothing for the country," he said.During the launch, Lazarus Nyagumbo, the District's secretary for the Commissariat, explained to the members what Zanu-PF stands for and how members are expected to behave, as well as promote the party.Masimba Tawengwa, the Zanu-PF UK/Europe District chairman, said the opening of the Scotland branch was a clear sign that Zimbabweans in the UK were turning to Zanu-PF, abandoning the MDC, which used to be dominant in the region.