Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom have said they are ready to work and mobilise investors to embrace President Mnangagwa's vision to become a middle-income economy by 2030.

They said the vision is achievable if Government invests in productive sectors and implements policies that encourage investment, as well as entrepreneurial development.

Zanu-PF UK/Europe District secretary for Administration Xavier Zavare said this while addressing party members, supporters and well-wishers at the launch of the Zanu-PF District's new branch in Scotland.

''I urge all party members and the new members who have joined Zanu-PF today to feel at home and not to be swayed by exaggerated social media reports which seek to portray the country as broken," he said.

"We fully understand how current austerity measures are helping to stabilise the economy before it fully propels into an upward trajectory to meet the objective of having a middle income economy by 2030.''

In his speech to launch the Scotland branch, Zavare encouraged members to take the battle to the enemy, highlighting the successes and achievements of Zanu-PF since independence.

"We have achieved a lot of success as a party since independence and we should be proud of our history in Government as a party," he said.

Zavare told the members that since independence, the Zanu-PF Government has built universities in every province of the country totalling 15, with the 16th being built in Mashonaland East, compared to a single university at independence.

"Members and supporters should not believe opposition lies that Zanu-PF has done nothing for the country," he said.

During the launch, Lazarus Nyagumbo, the District's secretary for the Commissariat, explained to the members what Zanu-PF stands for and how members are expected to behave, as well as promote the party.

Masimba Tawengwa, the Zanu-PF UK/Europe District chairman, said the opening of the Scotland branch was a clear sign that Zimbabweans in the UK were turning to Zanu-PF, abandoning the MDC, which used to be dominant in the region.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

24 mins ago | 186 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

1 hr ago | 519 Views

War vets to establish museum

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 512 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

1 hr ago | 447 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

2 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

3 hrs ago | 726 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

3 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

3 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

3 hrs ago | 1456 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

3 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chief Binga dies

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Fading giants face off at BF

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 777 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

How Chamisa shredded MDC rules to assume power

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe imports drop 31%

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mapfumo takes over from Nyagura as UZ Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman

11 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Matemadanda coughs blood - No one left this position in good shape is it cursed?

12 hrs ago | 6315 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days