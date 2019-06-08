Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo yesterday staged a dramatic raid at a residential flat in the city's Central Business District and arrested seven suspects in an operation that saw drugs and cash being recovered.

The flat, situated at the corner of 1st Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, was targeted after residents living nearby complained that the area was being turned into a haven of crime.

Police units including CID Drugs and the Canine Unit pounced just after midday.

As some police officers stormed the flat, heavily armed cops surrounded the premises creating a spectacle for Bulawayo residents that was also witnessed by a news crews.

Bulawayo Crime Prevention Officer, Chief Superintendent Manuel Usiku, led the operation. Curious onlookers watch as the suspects are taken away by the police Chief Supt Usiku told The Chronicle that the raid led to the arrest of seven suspects and the recovery of mbanje, broncho and sex enhancing pills.

"So far we have arrested seven accused persons who we are still processing," he said.

"We are still quantifying the recoveries and but we recovered quite a lot of broncho, we also recovered substantial quantities of mbanje in the hard drugs."

Chief Supt Usiku attributed the success of the raid to the able leadership of the Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Bernard Dumbura. He said Comm Dumbura was instrumental in their ability to effectively conduct the operation which saw them monitoring the area for several weeks before pouncing. He said drugs have a damaging impact and drug dealers have to be removed from society.

"Of late we have a lot of people who are being admitted to hospitals suffering from mental problems because of drug abuse. We have quite a number of people especially here in Bulawayo who are admitted at Ingutsheni Central Hospital due to the abuse of these drugs. Through our surveillance, we observed that mainly youths were frequenting this place," Chief Supt Usiku said.

Police officers surround Eglesham Flat during a raid to search for drugs in Bulawayo yesterday.

"We want to urge members of the public to desist from taking drugs because drugs have long term health effects. Besides that, when one is under the influence of such drugs, their mental faculties are also affected. They would not be able to think straight. So they are likely to commit offences and can be victims of crime as well."

He said police are grateful for the co-operation they received from members of the public in the fight to eradicate crime in the city. Chief Supt Usiku appealed for continued partnership with the public for effective community policing. Some of the residents who were at the scene applauded police for the operation.

"This kind of a raid serves as a warning to drug dealers elsewhere that the law will catch up with them. We are tired of these drug dealers who are destroying our children.

"A lot of people knew about this place and wondered why those involved were not being arrested. Failing to deal with such known drug dealers leads to the sprouting of similar criminals. Therefore, we are happy with this raid and arrest of the suspects," said Mr Sizwe Moyo.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans

8 secs ago | 0 Views

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

32 mins ago | 320 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

1 hr ago | 587 Views

War vets to establish museum

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 582 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

1 hr ago | 502 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

1 hr ago | 463 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

2 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

3 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

3 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

3 hrs ago | 1506 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

3 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Chief Binga dies

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Fading giants face off at BF

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

How Chamisa shredded MDC rules to assume power

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe imports drop 31%

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mapfumo takes over from Nyagura as UZ Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman

12 hrs ago | 2734 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days