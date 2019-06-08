Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fading giants face off at BF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE first episode of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League flagship clash is on this Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium where Highlanders host Dynamos.

Never mind that the fading giants face off at a time when they are at their weakest, with Highlanders floating in the relegation waters while Dynamos are just four points above the red zone, expectations are that the clash will be a thriller.

Highlanders sit in 15th position on the league table with 11 points after 11 games and have had a bizarre campaign, averaging a point a game.

So much had been expected from Highlanders after creating a false dawn by winning two consecutive games, only to suffer a shock 1-0 defeat away to Yadah.

Losing to Yadah was not the best way Highlanders wanted to build-up to the DeMbare clash, but their coach Madinda Ndlovu thinks otherwise. He believes the sentimental value associated with the Bosso and DeMbare clash self-motivates players.

"We will go on with our game plan. It's a different ball game altogether - 'El Clasico' is not like this game we played (Saturday against Yadah). Every player will probably lift (their game) and the fact that we are playing at home will probably motivate the players to want to play this game. So I think it's one of the easiest games to prepare for because every player is geared for such kind of a game," Ndlovu told the club's official website.

Competition for places in the final squad is likely to be high at the Highlanders training ground.

The worry that the coach is likely to have is his strike force's impotence. How he deals with his team's failure to convert chances will be key to Highlanders' success against Dynamos.

Last season Bosso beat Dynamos home and away, with Ozias Zibande scoring for Bosso in the team's 1-0 victory at Rufaro Stadium. In the reverse fixture at Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders hammered Dynamos 3-0, with Tafadzwa Sibanda, Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali getting the goals.

Sibanda returned to his parent club TelOne in Gweru after a season's loan at Bosso, while the duo of Nyoni and Sianchali sought greener pastures at Caps United in Harare.

Players expected to carry the day for Highlanders are goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who has been a pillar for Bosso in their dire campaign, the pair of central defenders Peter Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu as well as gritty midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku.

Wingers Ray Lunga and former Dynamos' man Cleopas Kapupurika are expected to run rings around DeMbare defenders. However, it will be folly for Bosso to think that they will have it easy against Dynamos, who seem to have improved ever since Tonderai Ndiraya replaced Lloyd Chigowe as head coach after four games. Ndiraya has presided over seven games, collecting 12 points out of a possible 21 points from three wins, three draws and one defeat.

During the same period, Highlanders have managed nine points from two wins, three draws and two defeats.

Dynamos visit Bulawayo coming from a 0-0 draw against Manica Diamonds. In their last road trip, DeMbare shocked FC Platinum 1-0 at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, which could give the Glamour Boys reason to believe when they face Bosso.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

32 mins ago | 317 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

1 hr ago | 586 Views

War vets to establish museum

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 581 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

1 hr ago | 502 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

1 hr ago | 462 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

2 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

3 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

3 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

3 hrs ago | 1506 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

3 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Chief Binga dies

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

How Chamisa shredded MDC rules to assume power

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe imports drop 31%

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mapfumo takes over from Nyagura as UZ Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman

12 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Matemadanda coughs blood - No one left this position in good shape is it cursed?

12 hrs ago | 6373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days