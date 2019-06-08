Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC decommissions main supply dam

by Staff repoirter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has decommissioned one of its main supply dams, Upper Ncema, as the city's water situation continues to deteriorate. However, the 48-hour water shedding schedule will remain unchanged as the local authority continues to assess the situation.

In a statement, the local authority's public relations officer, Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya, revealed that the dam was decommissioned on Saturday with the latest statistics revealing that it was just above three percent full.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that Upper Ncema Dam has been decommissioned with effect from Saturday 8 June 2019. The City remains with five out of six dams (Lower Ncema, Umzingwane, Insiza, Mtshabezi, and Inyankuni) as available sources of surface water supply.  

"Bulawayo City Council further advises consumers that the current 48-hour water shedding programme remains unchanged and residents are urged to conserve and use water sparingly," said Miss Ngwenya.

According to the latest statistics, the city's dams stand at 50,70 percent full, a decline from 52,46 percent which was recorded last month. The decommissioned dam, Upper Ncema, was 5,16 percent full then.

It was decommissioned at 3,82 percent. A dam is usually decommissioned after it reaches 10 percent of its capacity to allow it to sustain its underwater life.

Mtshabezi Dam, which has a capacity of 51 996 000 cubic metres, has dropped from 78,93 percent full to 75 percent. Inyankuni, which has a carrying capacity of 80 781 000 cubic metres, is 61,4 percent full - a drop from 62,77 percent last month.  

Insiza Mayfair, with a carrying capacity of 173 491 000 cubic metres, is 56,14 percent full - a drop from 57,48 percent. Lower Ncema, which has a carrying capacity of 18 237 700 cubic metres, is 71,07 percent full, a drop from 76,56 percent two weeks ago.

Umzingwane with a carrying capacity of 44 663 500 cubic metres has actually increased marginally to 21,37 percent from 21,29 percent.  

The city faces perennial water shortages but this year the situation is likely to be further exacerbated by the low rainfall experienced in the region which resulted in very low inflows into the city's supply dams.

The city fathers have in the past identified the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project as the long term solution to the city's problems.  Other projects identified include the Epping Forest boreholes that will increase the water being pumped from the Nyamandlovu Aquifer and the duplication of the Insiza pipeline to complement the existing pipeline and increase water being pumped from Insiza Mayfair.  

Bulawayo is also said to be operating with a deficit of four dams as an additional supply dam is supposed to be constructed after every 10 years.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

32 mins ago | 313 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

1 hr ago | 582 Views

War vets to establish museum

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 580 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

1 hr ago | 501 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

1 hr ago | 461 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

2 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

3 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

3 hrs ago | 748 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

3 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

3 hrs ago | 1505 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

3 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Chief Binga dies

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Fading giants face off at BF

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

How Chamisa shredded MDC rules to assume power

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe imports drop 31%

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mapfumo takes over from Nyagura as UZ Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman

12 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Matemadanda coughs blood - No one left this position in good shape is it cursed?

12 hrs ago | 6371 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days