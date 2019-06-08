Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief Binga dies

by Staff reporter
CHIEF Binga of Binga District in Matabeleland North has died.  

He was 74.

Born Siakateya Siakulya Gasita, Chief Binga died at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo on Wednesday last week after a long illness that had kept him away from public life.

A sombre atmosphere engulfed the Bulawayo Kraal community on Monday as the late Chief was laid to rest at his homestead. He was buried at 5PM in line with Tonga culture where a traditional leader is only buried in the morning or after 3PM.

Ordinary people from the community were also not allowed to the grave to witness the burial in line with the Tonga culture and they left before burial after speeches had been made.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo, who was present, described the late Chief Binga as an industrious leader who fought for the development of his people and community.

"We are gathered here to pay our last respects to one of the respected traditional leaders in the country. The late Chief Binga was an educated person who wanted the best for his people," said Minister Moyo. He urged the family and community to follow laid down succession procedures in terms of their culture and the country's laws.

"In terms of succession, when the time comes, local chiefs will meet the clan and family. They will listen to what the family wants in line with tradition and if there are succession squabbles, the Minister will not sign," Minister Moyo said.

The president of the Chief's Council, Chief Charumbira, said Chief Binga's death was a loss not only to Binga but to the whole nation. He thanked Government for supporting traditional leaders.

The late Chief Binga was born on June 20, 1945. He worked for Government in Hwange and Lupane as well as for the Bulawayo City Council. He also worked for Rhodesia Railways, now National Railways of Zimbabwe and retired in December 1999 when he was appointed to succeed Chief Binga Chinkonkolole.

Chief Binga is credited for facilitating the establishment of the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme which is in his area of jurisdiction.

He also worked hard to ensure that Bulawayo Kraal Secondary School and Manjolo Abattoir were opened.

The late chief also played a pivotal role in the development of Chibondo, Cheenga, Masibinta, Lubu and Masenya schools as well as Manjolo Clinic and the erection of a powerline from Manjolo to his community.

He also started a water project in Lubu area, spearheaded the development of Kamakubi Dip Tank and other projects. Chief Binga is survived by three wives, 17 children and 40 grandchildren. 


Source - chronicle

