Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An outbreak of diarrhoea has been reported in parts of Harare's Glen View, Budiriro and Glen Norah suburbs where over 22 people, mostly children, have been affected by the disease.

The three high-density suburbs were epicentres for the cholera outbreak which claimed over 54 people late last year.
Harare City Council health director Prosper Chonzi confirmed the outbreak, saying since last week they had been noticing an increase in the number of diarrhoeal cases from clinics in those three suburbs.

"Glen View B is the worst affected. These cases have mostly been in areas where people have not had water for about a week and they have resorted to using water from shallow wells, some of them unprotected. This might be the reason," he said.

Chonzi, however, noted that they had been examining stools from patients and so far they have not confirmed whether there is cholera or typhoid.

"We just believe they are infectious diarrhoeas, but it is too (early) for comfort, so we are advising people in those areas to use water sparingly and also use treated water.

"If you are not confident of the supplier of water, just boil it, use aqua tablets to treat the water and make sure you practice good personal hygiene," he said.

The city health director also said because of limited water supplies people were resorting to open defecation.

"Because there is no running water, people tend to use the bush relieve themselves; that worsens the situation. In our health promotion messages, we urge people to practise good personal hygiene and make sure they use treated water," he added.

Chonzi said they have 24-hour reaction teams working around the clock, surveilling any health-related issues.

Chonzi urged anyone, particularly those with children suffering from diarrhoea in these areas — because they succumb faster than adults, to go to the clinic and get screened for free.

Meanwhile, civic organisation Community Water Alliance said most of the affected areas were experiencing frequent burst sewers.

The chairperson for the organisation Hildaberta Rwambiwa said the outbreak was fast getting out of hand in Glen View.

The organisation's focal person for ward 32 Joylene Nyachuru said sewer bursts and blockages have not been attended to for weeks now as council’s Glen View district office had no fuel to attend to emergencies.

"It seems they are failing to have a permanent solution to sewer bursts and blockages challenges," she said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

31 mins ago | 308 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

1 hr ago | 581 Views

War vets to establish museum

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 580 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

1 hr ago | 498 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

1 hr ago | 460 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

2 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

3 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

3 hrs ago | 748 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

3 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

3 hrs ago | 1504 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

3 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Chief Binga dies

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Fading giants face off at BF

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

How Chamisa shredded MDC rules to assume power

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe imports drop 31%

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mapfumo takes over from Nyagura as UZ Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman

12 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Matemadanda coughs blood - No one left this position in good shape is it cursed?

12 hrs ago | 6368 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days