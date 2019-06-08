Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa must step down'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
NEWLY-formed Zimbabwe Total Independence party leader Elias Tapfumaneyi Mbabvu has called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation, accusing him of failing to resolve the country's economic crisis.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare recently, Mbabvu said for the country to progress, Mnangagwa should step down as it was now clear that he had failed to turn around the economy.

He said he does not believe that the country’s economic decay was a result of Western sanctions imposed on the country following the 2000 chaotic land reform programme.

"Mnangagwa must step down for change to take place," Mbabvu said.

"All these problems the country is facing, from high a inflation rate, unemployment to shortages of basic commodities, in our view, their causes … are not a result of sanctions, but rather, Zanu PF and their leader Mnangagwa.

"Mnangagwa has failed to put the country in order in all aspects, especially in as far as the economy is concerned. The economy is worsening by the end of each day and it is the ordinary person who is suffering. The ordinary Zimbabwean men and women are failing to provide food for their families or sending their children to school. Life in Zimbabwe at this point is unbearable."

He the declared: "The best leader by the end of the day is the one who can fix the economy and deal with day-to-day inflation levels and the runaway economy which has turned out to be the worst world over.

"There is need to immediately adopt and enforce a genuine national currency which will help in avoiding any further erosion of the personal incomes."

He added that priority should be given to the regeneration and growth of the industry employing the latest technological trends.

The ZTI leader said the Mnangagwa-led government should refrain from continuous human rights abuses, adding the Zanu PF leader's actions were clear that he was turning Zimbabwe into a military State.

Source - newsday

