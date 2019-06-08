MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

The MDC Alliance has slammed the violence that broke out at the weekend during the Kadoma ward 2 by-election which saw several party activists being injured.Violence allegedly broke out after suspected Zanu PF activists attacked MDC Alliance supporters using machetes, in full view of police officers.The opposition party is furious that no arrests have been made following the incident.Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed that Kadoma deputy mayor Tendayi Kokera, one of the victims of the violence, had lodged a report of assault, but no arrests had been made because investigations were still in progress."Yes, I can confirm that Kokera made a report at Rimuka Police Station and we have another report of threats, but no arrests have been made as investigations are in progress," he said.The MDC Alliance reclaimed the seat after its candidate Svorai Chiwara romped to victory after garnering 780 votes against Zanu PF's Lloyd Nyambo who polled 361 votes.The assailants reportedly targeted Kokera, who is also MDC Alliance Mashonaland West vice-chairperson and six party activists, leaving them nursing injuries.MDC provincial spokesperson, Blessing Mandava condemned the violence."We shall never bow down to these bullish antics by a bunch of maggots which are holding this nation to ransom," he said.Mandava said the victory was a clear testimony that the electorate had confidence in the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC party.The seat fell vacant following the imprisonment of councillor Michael Gore, who was convicted of inciting MDC Alliance supporters to torch the Kadoma Zanu PF district offices in protest over fuel price increases that triggered a wave of price hikes of basic commodities early this year.Chiwara is Gore's wife.Kokera, who sustained body injuries from the beatings, alleged that some police officers impounded a vehicle and arrested some youths suspected to be the perpetrators of the bloody clashes.