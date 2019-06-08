Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO giants Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has denied links with Botswana top-flight club, Gaborone United.

This comes amid reports that Ndlovu had signed a contract to join the Botswana club at the start of that country’s 2019-20 season in August.

Yesterday in an interview, Ndlovu said he wasn't aware where the reports were emanating from, although he did not want to comment much on the matter.

"I don't want to comment on that matter. I don't know where this is coming from," he said.

Contacted for comment on the matter, Gaborone United secretary-general Lenyeletse Tamocha yesterday could neither confirm nor deny the club taking Ndlovu on board.
"I am going into a meeting now. I will get back to you or you can call me later in the day," Tamocha said.

Late last year, Ndlovu, who hasdalso been linked with a move to Ngezi Platinum Stars while at Highlanders, indicated that after his three-year contract with Highlanders, he would retire from club football.

He added he had no immediate plans of abandoning the Bulawayo giants, with whom he still has a year-and-a-half contract.

The former Warriors mentor has also coached Mochudi Centre Chiefs, Township Rollers and Orapa United in the same country.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days