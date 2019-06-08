Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnanagwa's plans to abolish multi-currency system in favour of a new local currency could spectacularly fail, resulting in more catastrophe for troubled Zimbabwe if fundamentals such as political legitimacy and productivity are not addressed, opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has warned.Chamisa has called for a transitional emergency government to resolve the worsening economic and political crisis engulfing the country."The first thing is for this nation to go on a path of a political dialogue," said Chamisa, 40, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, who claims to have won the July 30 presidential election."We need a national transitional authority so that we resolve this crisis," he told a news conference in the capital Harare.Chamisa, who lost the vote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said he had met religious leaders who are pushing for a political dialogue between the opposition and the president."We are ready to discuss," he said, adding that he would not be a fig leaf for Mnangagwa's government."We will ultimately discuss and resolve our national issues as a country," he said, "(but) we are not ready to be forced (to) legitimise the illegitimate"."Our people are suffering. This economic decay is common to all," he said.