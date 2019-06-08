Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets to establish museum

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WAR veterans are set to establish a museum to preserve the liberation war history and to impart fundamental ethos among fellow Zimbabweans, the Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Victor Matemadanda, has said.

The Deputy Minister said that the museum will preserve and safeguard the legacy of the liberation war Matemadanda said that the museum will capture both the first Chimurenga and the second Chimurenga.

"Zimbabwe's independence came about through suffering and supreme sacrifice by patriotic sons and daughters who waged a long and arduous struggle against the colonial regime. Right now we have the National Heroes' Acre and these sacred shrines were built to honour the heroes of Zimbabwe, past, present and future," he said.

"This museum will be designed to be a national historical monument where the liberation war material is kept. The history of this country is very rich and needs to be preserved and we saw no better way to do this than to establish a museum. This will enable us to leave behind a documented legacy for generations to come when we are no longer there to tell our stories. The history we want to preserve is for this country."  

Matemadanda said they are borrowing the concept from the Angola Museum.

"The concept is drawn from the Angola Museum. Angola's storied history of instability and reform serves as a reminder of the progress made. A visit to the Angola Museum offers a glimpse into the volatility of the past and potential for the future," he said.

"The difference is that the Angolan one is situated in a battlefield but ours is going to be built at a place to be decided upon. We have already identified a few sites but we will have to discuss that."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

15 mins ago | 83 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

1 hr ago | 463 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

1 hr ago | 357 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

2 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

3 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

3 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

3 hrs ago | 1410 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

3 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chief Binga dies

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Fading giants face off at BF

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

How Chamisa shredded MDC rules to assume power

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe imports drop 31%

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mapfumo takes over from Nyagura as UZ Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman

11 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Matemadanda coughs blood - No one left this position in good shape is it cursed?

11 hrs ago | 6275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days