Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mzila-Ndlovu's unit used a strela heat-seeking missile to shoot down a Rhodesian troop carrier

by Staff reporter
49 secs ago | Views
Moses Mzila-Ndlovu relates how his unit used a strela heat-seeking missile to shoot down a Rhodesian troop carrier returning from the attack on Mkushi women’s camp. They were stationed near Mwembeshi and were unaware of the attack which had been staged until later. They saw a large number of helicopters flying from the north:

...and we counted those helicopters ...and I decided no we cannot want to use a missile. Little did we know that they actually were flying ahead of a bigger troop carrier, a Dakota. And when it appeared ... I don't know ... it was around about 4 o'clock, 5 o'clock. It was really getting ...kind of ... it was cloudy, kind of getting dark....but that Dakota was flying below the cloud level but higher than the altitude of the helicopters, and so we hit it and our guys went to assault and found that they were already dead, burnt.

Rhodesian air traffic was not seriously threatened until about 1977, in the latter stages of the war; before this time, neither revolutionary force had the weapons to launch a viable attack against an aerial target.

The weapon that made such attacks feasible for ZIPRA was the Strela-2 shoulder-launched surface-to-air missile launcher, supplied by the Soviet Union from the mid-1970s as part of the Warsaw Pact's materiel support. By September 1978, there had been 20 reported attempts to shoot down Rhodesian military aircraft using these weapons, none of which had been successful.

Some Rhodesian Air Force Dakotas had been hit, but all had survived and landed safely. No civilian aircraft had yet been targeted during the Bush War.

Source - Zapu through lens of Nkobi

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

18 mins ago | 92 Views

War vets to establish museum

19 mins ago | 22 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

20 mins ago | 82 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

21 mins ago | 74 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

21 mins ago | 72 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1169 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

1 hr ago | 613 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 886 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

2 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

2 hrs ago | 944 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

2 hrs ago | 1125 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

2 hrs ago | 804 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chief Binga dies

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Fading giants face off at BF

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

How Chamisa shredded MDC rules to assume power

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe imports drop 31%

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mapfumo takes over from Nyagura as UZ Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman

11 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Matemadanda coughs blood - No one left this position in good shape is it cursed?

11 hrs ago | 5993 Views

MDC youths to confront Mnangagwa through protests

15 hrs ago | 2205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days