4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

Some homeless children from the streets of Harare have found a new home at Upenyu Hutsva Children's Home in Highfield following the intervention of the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa through her charity organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation.The world over, homeless children are found in street corners, sleeping under bridges, abusing drugs or sniffing glue.Their days are spent either on prostitution or petty crimes.They are lured by the freedom and independence the streets seem to offer but it is all an illusion for besides hunger, these children suffer at the hands of predators and abusers with some of them becoming damaged for life.It is a life which reads like a script from a horror movie, hence some of the four boys who had the opportunity to interact with Amai Mnangagwa refused to go back to the streets resulting in the First Lady arranging for them to be accommodated at Upenyu Hutsva Children's Home."It is very difficult to survive in the streets as we are faced with many problems which include hunger, sexual and drug abuse," said one of the street kids.Thanks to the First Lady, the horrors of the streets are now only a memory as the kids now have the privilege of going to school, eating three meals a day, a bed with warm blankets and like normal children talk about their hopes for the future with a smile."I want to pursue my education and my dream of playing soccer," said one of the boys.The First Lady, through Angel of Hope Foundation, is on a drive to assist homeless children and the underprivileged by giving them a future through education.