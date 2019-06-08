Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
Some homeless children from the streets of Harare have found a new home at Upenyu Hutsva Children's Home in Highfield following the intervention of the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa through her charity organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation.

The world over, homeless children are found in street corners, sleeping under bridges, abusing drugs or sniffing glue.

Their days are spent either on prostitution or petty crimes.

They are lured by the freedom and independence the streets seem to offer but it is all an illusion for besides hunger, these children suffer at the hands of predators and abusers with some of them becoming damaged for life.

It is a life which reads like a script from a horror movie, hence some of the four boys who had the opportunity to interact with Amai Mnangagwa refused to go back to the streets resulting in the First Lady arranging for them to be accommodated at Upenyu Hutsva Children's Home.

"It is very difficult to survive in the streets as we are faced with many problems which include hunger, sexual and drug abuse," said one of the street kids.

Thanks to the First Lady, the horrors of the streets are now only a memory as the kids now have the privilege of going to school, eating three meals a day, a bed with warm blankets and like normal children talk about their hopes for the future with a smile.

"I want to pursue my education and my dream of playing soccer," said one of the boys.

The First Lady, through Angel of Hope Foundation, is on a drive to assist homeless children and the underprivileged by giving them a future through education.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

45 mins ago | 325 Views

War vets to establish museum

47 mins ago | 86 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

47 mins ago | 300 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

48 mins ago | 263 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

48 mins ago | 247 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

2 hrs ago | 895 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

3 hrs ago | 957 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

3 hrs ago | 674 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

3 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

3 hrs ago | 1328 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

3 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chief Binga dies

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Fading giants face off at BF

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 710 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

How Chamisa shredded MDC rules to assume power

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe imports drop 31%

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mapfumo takes over from Nyagura as UZ Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate bites policeman

11 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Matemadanda coughs blood - No one left this position in good shape is it cursed?

11 hrs ago | 6181 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days