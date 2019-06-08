WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

On Saturday pretender to the Ndebele throne Bulelani Collins Lobengula Khumalo addressed thousands of Ndebeles at Berea Park in Johannesburg.Bulelani told Ndebeles that he is ready to lead them to a free nation.Bulelani is one of the three claimants to the throne including Prince Peter Zwide Khumalo and Stanley Raphael Khumalo.Watch the video below: