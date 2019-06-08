Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
On Saturday pretender to the Ndebele throne Bulelani Collins Lobengula Khumalo addressed thousands of Ndebeles at Berea Park in Johannesburg.

Bulelani told Ndebeles that he is ready to lead them to a free nation.

Bulelani is one of the three claimants to the throne including Prince Peter Zwide Khumalo and Stanley Raphael Khumalo.

Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fuel price up again in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa borrowing bad law from Apartheid South Africa's statutes

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's supporter goes without clothes in Soutth Africa

2 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Buyanga excluded on son's birth certificate

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 4148 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

4 hrs ago | 1457 Views

War vets to establish museum

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

4 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

4 hrs ago | 978 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 3580 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

5 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

6 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

6 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

6 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

6 hrs ago | 1139 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

6 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

6 hrs ago | 2061 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

6 hrs ago | 1041 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

6 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

6 hrs ago | 813 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 546 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Chief Binga dies

6 hrs ago | 646 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Fading giants face off at BF

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

6 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

6 hrs ago | 196 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days