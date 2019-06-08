WATCH: Chamisa's supporter goes without clothes in Soutth Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A video of an MDC supporter without clothes has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the man carrying a Zimbabwean flag and telling Zimbabweans to come back home and support Nelson Chamisa.The man tells President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he must hand over to Nelson Chamisa whom he stole votes from in 2018.He assures Zimbabweans that if Chamisa gets into power Zimbabwean will be a better nation and South Africa will be a place to visit.Watch the video below: