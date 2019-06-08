Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel price up again in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has marginally increased the price of petrol and diesel by ZWL$0,29 and ZWL$0,18, respectively, with immediate effect as the local currency continues to plunge against the United States dollar.

Zera acting chief executive officer Edington Mazambani last night confirmed the increases, saying fuel dealers had been advised accordingly.

"It's true, the prices you have are true. Fuel has gone up," Mazambani said.

The retail price of blend petrol is now ZWL$5,26 per litre up from ZWL$4,97 and diesel will sell at ZWL$5,07 from ZWL$4,89 per litre. The price for ethanol is now ZWL$4,60 per litre. This is the third fuel increase within six months.

"Please be advised that the maximum pump prices for fuel will be as follows: Blend RTGS$5,26, diesel RTGS$5,07 per litre. The margins are as follows: Wholesale RTGS$0,20 cents per litre (and) retailer RTGS$0,25 cents per litre," Mazambani said in a communiqué to oil firms yesterday.

Recently, some fuel dealers unilaterally increased the price of fuel to around ZWL$7 per litre, but were later forced to reverse the pump price hike by Energy minister Fortune Chasi.

Meanwhile, there is an image of a Redan coupon circulating on social media which shows that Parliamentarians are buying fuel at a  doubled price at some service stations. We have not verified the authenticity of the image below.




Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa borrowing bad law from Apartheid South Africa's statutes

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's supporter goes without clothes in Soutth Africa

2 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Buyanga excluded on son's birth certificate

2 hrs ago | 776 Views

WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1305 Views

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 4508 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

4 hrs ago | 1499 Views

War vets to establish museum

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

4 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

4 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 3679 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

5 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

6 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

6 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

6 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

6 hrs ago | 1162 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

6 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

6 hrs ago | 2095 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

6 hrs ago | 1071 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

6 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

6 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

6 hrs ago | 824 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chief Binga dies

6 hrs ago | 659 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet approves Industrial, Local content policies

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Fading giants face off at BF

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

7 armed robbers hit money changer's home

6 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Dramatic raid at Bulawayo drugs den

6 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mthuli Ncube on course to clear Zimbabwe's AFDB debt

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF launches Scotland branch

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Tsvangirai daughter burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Prophet Magaya's PHD to stand trial for tax evasion

6 hrs ago | 201 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days