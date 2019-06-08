Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hospital increases ward accomodation charges

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has announced that it has increased its charges for private wards.

In a statement  issued on Monday the hospital said: Following movements in various economic factors, kindly note that with effect from 12 June private wards accommodation has been reviewed as follows:



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's Life in grave danger: Q & A Interview

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Chiwenga involved in accident

19 mins ago | 924 Views

Apostle Chiwenga's letter to Mnangagwa

33 mins ago | 562 Views

PSL introduces e-ticketing

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Extraordinary measure for extraordinary: A case of Zimbabwe's austerity measures

1 hr ago | 279 Views

MDC officials turn to witchdoctors?

2 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Man arrested for carrying RTGS$23 940

3 hrs ago | 2971 Views

Junior army and police officers plotting mutiny?

4 hrs ago | 4887 Views

Fuel price up again in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 5364 Views

Mnangagwa borrowing bad law from Apartheid South Africa's statutes

6 hrs ago | 2593 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's supporter goes without clothes in Soutth Africa

6 hrs ago | 4518 Views

Buyanga excluded on son's birth certificate

6 hrs ago | 1780 Views

WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 2870 Views

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

7 hrs ago | 9030 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

8 hrs ago | 2052 Views

War vets to establish museum

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

8 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

8 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 5059 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

9 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 2660 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

10 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

10 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

10 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

10 hrs ago | 1472 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

10 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

10 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

10 hrs ago | 949 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

10 hrs ago | 706 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

10 hrs ago | 2618 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

10 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

10 hrs ago | 1751 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

10 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

10 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

10 hrs ago | 730 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 2745 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

10 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chief Binga dies

10 hrs ago | 871 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

10 hrs ago | 181 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 289 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days