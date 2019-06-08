Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC officials turn to witchdoctors?

by Mandla Ndlovu
Human Rights activists Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has alleged that opposition party MDC Officials are stampeding to consult Prophets and Witchdoctors in order to be given position at the all powerful stranding Committee and National Executive Council.

MDC President Nelson Chamisa is yet to appoint the said office bearers.

"As Nelson Chamisa prepares to make his constitutional prerogative to appoint party members into the National Standing Committee and National Executive Committee, we hear from Joburg that prophets and witchdoctors are making a killing and the art of bootlicking is being perfected." Ruhanya said.



Zimbabwean politicians are famed for turning to witchdoctors and apostolic sects for power during elective congresses and election times.

ZANU PF is one the political parties that has an open door policies when it comes to associating with spiritualists.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has attended a number of events organised by spiritualists in the country.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days