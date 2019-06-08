Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa 'Good Governance' doctorate raises dust

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago
THE decision by the University of Zambia (UNZA) to award President Emmerson Mnangagwa an Honorary Doctorate on "Good Governance" has sparked outrage among Zimbabweans who are feeling the bite of a deepening economic crisis in the country.

Mnangagwa is set to receive the honorary degree along with his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu. Both Presidents are UNZA alumni having studied law at the institution.
The graduation ceremony to which Mnangagwa has received and accepted invitation is set to be held on 23 June.  

Mnangagwa's honour however, comes amidst threats by the opposition MDC to address the deepening economic crisis or face mass protests.

Reacting to reports of the honour, Zimbabweans and Zambians went on social media to vent their frustrations arguing that none of the two leaders deserve the honour with the way they are handling affairs in their respective countries.

On Tuesday, MDC national youth chairperson Obey Sithole said they had decided to take a militant approach against the Mnangagwa government.

"Our message to Mr Mnangagwa is very clear. We are not going to respect bayonets and bullets, but the voices of the down-trodden and long-suffering masses. We are definitely going to organise mass action and occupy the streets since the streets have become more comfortable than our empty homes. We hear the State has beefed up its armoury to muzzle our voices, but we are not intimidated for we know they cannot shoot the entire nation. As such, we are declaring June our month of radicalisation," said Sithole.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days