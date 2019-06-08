Latest News Editor's Choice


MPs rapped for un-honourable behavior

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans have taken members of Parliament to task over their un-honourable conduct in the house calling on them to use their time making meaningful contributions towards the development of the country.

Zanu-PF Mhangura legislator Precious Masango made the revelations in Parliament while giving feedback from public hearings on the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill.

"I want to draw the attention of this House to the trips that we had on the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill.  As we went round, members of the public drew our attention to the fact that they see us coming with Bills looking very honourable, but when they watch the television on Wednesdays during debates we are not that honourable," she said.

"They expressed dismay at the behaviour of some Members of the House during question time.  They said we should convey to this House that they expect us as honourable Members to behave honourably and contribute to the well-being of the country in a good way."

In response, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda called on the parliamentarians to heed the public's calls.

"I hope that it will come out in your report as well.  The message is definitely very important and we must take heed of what the people say out there concerning the decorum here in the House.  Let us improve, especially when we are in front of television cameras," said Mudenda.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days