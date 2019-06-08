Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 39-year-old Botswana man has been jailed for an effective 12 years in South Africa for killing his Zimbabwean girlfriend whom he accused of terminating the pregnancy of their unborn baby without his consent.

Joseph Mafifi of Moletemane area in Botswana is accused of committing the murder in Lephalale area in Limpopo Province last year.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man was convicted on one count of murder when he appeared at the Polokwane High Court on Monday morning.

He identified the Zimbabwean woman as Simangele Sibanda, who died due to multiple stab wounds at the hands of Mafifi.

More to follow.......

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wadyajena and his new car raises eyebrows

31 mins ago | 161 Views

Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality

2 hrs ago | 1002 Views

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'

2 hrs ago | 956 Views

Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

2 hrs ago | 1464 Views

'Striking, new Bill has 20 of 23 POSA clauses,' says Mwonzora - idiot, expected democratic changes

2 hrs ago | 928 Views

MPs rapped for un-honourable behavior

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

Mnangagwa 'Good Governance' doctorate raises dust

3 hrs ago | 1153 Views

ZAPU mourns Dr Nikela Nic Ndebele

3 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's Life in grave danger: Q & A Interview

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chiwenga in fatal crash

4 hrs ago | 8143 Views

Apostle Chiwenga's letter to Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 7222 Views

PSL introduces e-ticketing

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Extraordinary measure for extraordinary: A case of Zimbabwe's austerity measures

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

MDC officials turn to witchdoctors?

5 hrs ago | 3345 Views

Hospital increases ward accomodation charges

6 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Man arrested for carrying RTGS$23 940

6 hrs ago | 4454 Views

Junior army and police officers plotting mutiny?

7 hrs ago | 6253 Views

Fuel price up again in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 6289 Views

Mnangagwa borrowing bad law from Apartheid South Africa's statutes

9 hrs ago | 3002 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's supporter goes without clothes in Soutth Africa

9 hrs ago | 5262 Views

Buyanga excluded on son's birth certificate

10 hrs ago | 1950 Views

WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 3253 Views

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

11 hrs ago | 10871 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

11 hrs ago | 2244 Views

War vets to establish museum

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

11 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

11 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 5673 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

12 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

12 hrs ago | 2844 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

12 hrs ago | 650 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

13 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

13 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

13 hrs ago | 1576 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

13 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

13 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

13 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

13 hrs ago | 748 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

13 hrs ago | 2768 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

13 hrs ago | 290 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

13 hrs ago | 474 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

13 hrs ago | 2099 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

13 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

13 hrs ago | 969 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days