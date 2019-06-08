Latest News Editor's Choice


Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

by Staff repoter
1 hr ago
A Zimbabwe school teacher was on Wednesday due to appear before a disciplinary committee over charges of misconduct for scolding the education minister.

The teacher, from a rural school in central Zimbabwe, was said to have blamed the minister and the ruling party for hardships in the country.

Teacher Stephen Mangoma was reported to have bumped into Education Minister Paul Mavima at a liquor store in Gokwe in March.

Mangoma allegedly scolded the minister, who is also an MP for the area, blaming him for the suffering in the country, and denouncing the ruling Zanu-PF party.

The teacher was charged with unbecoming behaviour and being in breach of Public Service Commission regulations.

Wednesday's disciplinary hearing at Mateta High School was to be chaired by the headmaster, according to rights lawyers.

Last year, a prison officer in the south-east of the country was sacked for tweeting his loyalty to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and attending an MDC rally.

Source - ewn

Most Popular In 7 Days