MDC Parly caucus disheartened by Tsvangirai - Java's death

by Prospe Mutseyami and Lillian Timveos
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC Parliamentary Caucus is disheartened by the untimely death of Hon. Vimbai Tsvangirai - Java, a young and promising MP who had a good political future in the party that her father founded twenty years ago.

As a Parliamentary Caucus, we are distraught that we have lost one of our own at a crucial time when Parliament needed to unstintingly play its oversight role given the deteriorating situation in the country.

It is sad that at a time when we thought she was recovering, God had other plans.
 
The Parliamentary Caucus will remember her for her contributions which put the party enriched and put the party in good stead to play its role as the theatre of the people's collective aspirations. We miss the enriching presence and contributions that showed her upbringing in the Tsvangirai homestead, a rich political nursery that had once again given us one of its own following the death of our iconic leader last year.

Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences go to the Tsvangirai and Java families, the people of Glen View and the party's parliamentary caucus for this loss.
 
Indeed, her void will be difficult to fill.

As a befitting tribute, we pledge that the MDC Parliamentary Caucus will continue to be the repository of the aspirations of the weather-beaten people of Zimbabwe who are struggling to survive under the current harsh economic climate.

Go well, patriotic daughter of Zimbabwe.

Hons. Prosper Mutseyami and Senator Lillian Timveos
MDC Chief Whips

Source - Prospe Mutseyami and Lillian Timveos

