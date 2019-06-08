Latest News Editor's Choice


Epson to set up office in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
Swedish information communication technologies (ICTs) giant Epson Europe BV will set up office in Harare next week in response to President Mnangagwa's pro-investment reforms under the New Dispensation.

The firm will supply latest efficient technological equipment to the education sector and digitisation programme. Epson SADC region business development manager Mrs Alison Ekland said in an interview yesterday that the tech giant found the country as a viable investment destination.

"As the Government of Zimbabwe has started the process of modernising schools through adoption of ICTs, we found it worthwhile to invest here," she said.

"What also brought us here is the change in the business in the country. I mean, we can see that there is political willingness, there are changes in pro-business reforms that the Government has in terms of ownership, providing a huge potential.

"The primary target is the education sector, participate in its digitisation as called for by the Minister of Education Professor (Paul) Mavima through bringing efficient latest equipment."

Mrs Ekland said the investment was expected to create thousands of jobs for local people who are in the ICT field. She said Epson has also incorporated South Africa's largest ICT manufacturer and distributor, Mustek Limited, manufacturers of Mecer brand, into the investment.

Epson will also work with a local partner, Direct E-Learning Zimbabwe, a subsidiary company of Microsoft Limited. Direct E-Learning operations director Mr Canaan Gatsi welcomed the investment, saying it will bring quality and affordable world class technological products into the country.

"Its good news to Zimbabwean schools and businesses to have technological giants coming in to participate, end users need choices and quality affordable world class products, which is what Epson has," he said.

"This comes at the right time when schools are looking for cost cutting measures, yet not compromising quality for ICT infrastructure like projectors, interactive devices, efficient printers, imaging equipment, laptops, tablets, and many more, as we move into the digitisation programme propelled by Government."

Mr Gatsi said the coming of Epson into the country showed that President Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra was beginning to pay dividends. Epson will launch its business next on Wednesday at Parklands Business Venue, Borrowdale. Several Cabinet ministers are expected to grace the launch.

In April, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Paul Mavima said Government was also close to luring American multinational technology companies, Google and Facebook, to assist in digitising the country's education system.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days