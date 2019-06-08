Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Local content threshold set at 80%

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT's much awaited Local Content Strategy (LCS) which was approved by Cabinet on Tuesday has set an 80 percent minimum threshold for all products.

This strategy forms part of interventions which Government is instituting towards management of the country's import bill, which has resulted in scarcity of foreign currency needed for the importation of key commodities such as raw materials, fuel, medicines and equipment. The import bill for the four months to April was US$1,5 billion.

In working towards a local content policy to support local industrialisation, Zimbabwe is not traversing uncharted territories as the country's biggest trading partner, South Africa, has local content thresholds for different sectors ranging from 30 to 100 percent.

In the policy document, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce indicated that the strategy was targeted at boosting value addition through the use of local products, with the aim being centred on raising the current local content thresholds from 25 percent to 80 percent.

"The Local Content Strategy (LCS) is a strategy to encourage local value addition through utilisation of domestic resources and localisation of supply chains. The strategy will create economic linkages and business opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

"The LCS will be implemented through specific evidence-based local content thresholds in prioritised sectors.

"Objectives of the LCS are to increase average local content levels in prioritised sectors from current levels of approximately 25 percent to around 80 percent by 2023," the document reveals.

Addressing journalists during this week's post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the LCS aims to promote local value addition and linkages through utilisation of domestic resources.

"The critical strategic actions will include preferential local procurement, capacitation of local suppliers and capacitating research and development institutions; establishment of plants for the transfer of technological know-how."

Estimates say 55-60 percent of products found on local supermarket shelves are imported from across the world; but the majority comes from neighbouring South Africa, which is Harare's largest trading partner. However, Government contends that there are ways to support the local industry without resorting to statutory instruments to regulate importation and such options entail formulation of the LCS to encourage citizens and local corporates to buy products produced locally.

It is believed that the increased consumption of locally manufactured products has the potential to drive the country's industrialisation agenda and at the same time help whittle the country's trade deficit.

Already, Zimbabwe's trade deficit for the first four months of the year has been on a downward trend, registering a 299 percent decline from US$1 billion recorded the same period in 2018 to US$300 million this year.

Likewise, imports also dropped 31 percent to US$1,5 billion from US$2,2 billion registered in the prior year. The policy document also took an export-led stance by stipulating that the country's exports should grow by 5 percent annually between the period 2019-2023.

The development also comes at a time when the country's exports for the first four months to April remained stagnant at US$1,2 billion as those that were registered during the same period last year.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa to fire political army generals

3 mins ago | 12 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

13 mins ago | 35 Views

Bread shortages loom

18 mins ago | 34 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

25 mins ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

27 mins ago | 90 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

28 mins ago | 109 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

29 mins ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

30 mins ago | 172 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

38 mins ago | 223 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

40 mins ago | 158 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

42 mins ago | 92 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

44 mins ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

45 mins ago | 173 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

47 mins ago | 187 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

48 mins ago | 122 Views

Major boost for Dembare

49 mins ago | 99 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

50 mins ago | 40 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

51 mins ago | 84 Views

Businessman in nasty divorce

52 mins ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

54 mins ago | 194 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

55 mins ago | 128 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

57 mins ago | 45 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

57 mins ago | 25 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

58 mins ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

59 mins ago | 730 Views

ZRP to change name

60 mins ago | 262 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a football powerhouse by 2030

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Punish currency speculators, says Eddie Cross

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Epson to set up office in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Cabinet committees

1 hr ago | 171 Views

'We are Warriors,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 107 Views

MDC Parly caucus disheartened by Tsvangirai - Java's death

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Rainbow Tourism Group trading update

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Wadyajena and his new car raises eyebrows

12 hrs ago | 4208 Views

Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

14 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality

14 hrs ago | 3905 Views

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'

14 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

14 hrs ago | 4778 Views

Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years

14 hrs ago | 3158 Views

'Striking, new Bill has 20 of 23 POSA clauses,' says Mwonzora - idiot, expected democratic changes

14 hrs ago | 2760 Views

MPs rapped for un-honourable behavior

14 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa 'Good Governance' doctorate raises dust

15 hrs ago | 2073 Views

ZAPU mourns Dr Nikela Nic Ndebele

15 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's Life in grave danger: Q & A Interview

15 hrs ago | 752 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days