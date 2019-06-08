Chiwenga in ICU

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial pastor Talent Chiwenga was involved in an accident which allegedly claimed the lives of his wife, son and sister-in-law near Chatsworth turn-off at the 80-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway yesterday morning.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, but said he was yet to get full details. Chiwenga was by yesterday evening admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at Makurira Memorial Clinic in Masvingo, where his condition was said to be serious.While police could not confirm the names of the victims, it is believed Chiwenga's son and sister-in-law died together with his wife in the horror crash.Asst-Comm Nyathi said the crash occurred at the 230-km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road. He said names of the deceased would be disclosed once their next of kin have been informed.Asst-Comm Nyathi said the vehicle had four occupants, including Chiwenga, who was reportedly driving, when tragedy struck."I can confirm a road traffic accident which claimed three people near Chatsworth turnoff along Masvingo-Harare Road this morning," he said."The bodies of the deceased were taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem."Asst-Comm Nyathi said two passengers, both women, died on the spot, while another male passenger died due to injuries upon admission to Masvingo General Hospital.According to impeccable sources, Chiwenga was driving a Toyota Fortuner, and allegedly lost control upon reaching the 80km peg from Masvingo. The vehicle veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its left side."We will give specifics tomorrow," said Asst-Comm Nyathi.A visit to Makurira Memorial Clinic by this crew revealed that Chiwenga was in a critical condition. He is known for making controversial "prophesies" about the country and criticising all other churches and clergymen.