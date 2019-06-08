Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman in nasty divorce

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Director of Organs Resources Company, Korbs Korbie Mutandiro, who last year appeared in court on charges of swindling the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) of over US$1 million in a botched land deal is now embroiled in a nasty divorce with his estranged wife Lavin Chitsidzo Mutandiro.

Mutandiro instituted divorce proceedings against Lavin five year ago, accusing her of throwing him out of the matrimonial house, resulting in him losing love and affection for her.

In his declaration, Mutandiro said he moved out of the house on September 14, 2014 after Lavin locked him out and restricted him from accessing his matrimonial home, but his wife dismissed his claims, saying he voluntarily left due to his adulterous behaviour.

"While it is admitted that the marriage relationship has broken down as alleged, it is not true that defendant (Lavin) restricted plaintiff (Mutandiro) from accessing the matrimonial home by changing all locks to the house as alleged," she said.

"The reason why the relationship has broken down is that the plaintiff engaged in an adulterous relationship with a certain woman which led to a child being born on January 19, 2011. The plaintiff went to stay with the woman as husband and wife after defendant obtained an order of adultery damages against the woman under case number HC1873/14."

Commenting on the distribution of property, Lavin said her husband had understated the number of their immovable properties.

"While it is admitted that the parties acquired the property listed, it must be noted that the plaintiff omitted to list two other immovable properties being house number 23 Sloane Road, Highlands, Harare…(which was lost in a civil dispute) and house number 18 Hodgson Avenue, Alexander Park registered under Morning Produce (Pvt) Ltd," she said.
But, Mutandiro indicated that he has since formalised his adulterous relationship by customarily marrying the woman who led to the break-up of his family, adding he cannot move out of their Alexander Home because the property was his home.The matter is set to be heard by High Court judge Justice Ester Muremba on Thursday.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

57 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

10 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

14 mins ago | 69 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

14 mins ago | 34 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

16 mins ago | 29 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

17 mins ago | 39 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

25 mins ago | 85 Views

Bread shortages loom

29 mins ago | 99 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

36 mins ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

38 mins ago | 147 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

39 mins ago | 178 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

40 mins ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

41 mins ago | 283 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

50 mins ago | 346 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

51 mins ago | 231 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

53 mins ago | 126 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

56 mins ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

57 mins ago | 235 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

58 mins ago | 265 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

59 mins ago | 173 Views

Major boost for Dembare

60 mins ago | 127 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

1 hr ago | 164 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

1 hr ago | 922 Views

ZRP to change name

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Local content threshold set at 80%

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a football powerhouse by 2030

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Punish currency speculators, says Eddie Cross

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Epson to set up office in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Cabinet committees

1 hr ago | 187 Views

'We are Warriors,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 123 Views

MDC Parly caucus disheartened by Tsvangirai - Java's death

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Rainbow Tourism Group trading update

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Wadyajena and his new car raises eyebrows

13 hrs ago | 4239 Views

Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

14 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality

14 hrs ago | 3943 Views

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'

14 hrs ago | 2585 Views

Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

14 hrs ago | 4806 Views

Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years

14 hrs ago | 3166 Views

'Striking, new Bill has 20 of 23 POSA clauses,' says Mwonzora - idiot, expected democratic changes

14 hrs ago | 2771 Views

MPs rapped for un-honourable behavior

14 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Mnangagwa 'Good Governance' doctorate raises dust

15 hrs ago | 2084 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days