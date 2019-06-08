Latest News Editor's Choice


Police probe robbery victim's source of money

by Staff reporter
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a Beitbridge robbery victim Muchineripi Hlaringo's source of money after he lost R569 000 and US$4 500 during a night raid at his home this week.

Hlaringo was attacked early Monday morning by three armed robbers who broke into his home in Beitbridge.

They tied his wife with ropes, helped themselves to the cash before shooting their victim seven times. Hlaringo is, however, out of danger.

The robbers also helped themselves to his shoes, mobile phones and a car they used to get away from the scene in a section of Beitbridge's unlit area.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were keen to know the source of Hlaringo's funds and did not rule out the victim's involvement in illegal foreign currency dealings.
"We want to know the source of his funds. There is a possibility he was engaged in foreign currency deals," Nyathi said.

Police have also advised people not to keep large sums of money at home as this could get them, their families and neighbours into trouble in the event of violent robberies.

"More often than not, the possibility of information leaking cannot be ruled out. In the case of resultant robberies, there can be a danger to lives. We advise people to use banking institutions when they have these large amounts of cash," Nyathi said.

On lack of police visibility in Beitbridge, Nyathi invited the public and other stakeholders to complain to the officer commanding the province.

"But I can tell you that at the moment, police in Beitbridge are involved in 'stop and search' exercises aimed at flushing out and arresting criminals."

Nyathi said Beitbridge Urban member-in-charge Chief Inspector Kenneth Mushongahande's failure to transfer to Zaka district in Masvingo was above board.

"The ZRP has a transfer policy based on performance, experience and knowledge, and the reversal of Mushongahande's transfer was above board. We are not aware of any sinister motive about that and any public complaints as regards his operational shortcomings may be communicated through his province or the usual police channels," Nyathi said.
Mushongahande, who has not responded to written questions and ignored phone calls, has come under criticism from residents in the wake of increased robberies, most of them bloody.

Domestic violence against women is also on the rise in the transit town, where he is accused of concentrating his efforts inside the border post at the expense of residential, business and industrial areas.

Residents worry that crime hotspots at the border have of late been ignored and robbers were having a walk in the park in the strategic settlement.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days