Mnangagwa in first live radio interview
35 mins ago | Views
IN a ground-breaking move, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has agreed to a live radio interview in which ordinary citizens will be allowed to call in and ask questions.
The interview, set for this Friday on a State controlled radio station, could expose Mnangagwa to brickbats from an angry public given the country's dire economic situation.
Source - Byo24News