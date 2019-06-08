Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
IN a ground-breaking move, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has agreed to a live radio interview in which ordinary citizens will be allowed to call in and ask questions.

The interview, set for this Friday on a State controlled radio station, could expose Mnangagwa to brickbats from an angry public given the country's dire economic situation.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

18 mins ago | 45 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

20 mins ago | 46 Views

UK to end contribution to climate change by 2050

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

22 mins ago | 32 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 54 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

31 mins ago | 133 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

35 mins ago | 233 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

36 mins ago | 107 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

37 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

37 mins ago | 116 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

38 mins ago | 96 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

46 mins ago | 231 Views

Bread shortages loom

51 mins ago | 250 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

58 mins ago | 258 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

60 mins ago | 286 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 582 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Major boost for Dembare

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Businessman in nasty divorce

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

1 hr ago | 422 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

1 hr ago | 210 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

2 hrs ago | 1233 Views

ZRP to change name

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Local content threshold set at 80%

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a football powerhouse by 2030

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Punish currency speculators, says Eddie Cross

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Epson to set up office in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Cabinet committees

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

'We are Warriors,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

MDC Parly caucus disheartened by Tsvangirai - Java's death

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Rainbow Tourism Group trading update

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Wadyajena and his new car raises eyebrows

13 hrs ago | 4281 Views

Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

14 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality

14 hrs ago | 3991 Views

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'

14 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

14 hrs ago | 4883 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days