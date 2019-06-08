Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Former Bindura mayor Innocent Zvigumbu (ZANU-PF) was reportedly bashed by two Bindura council officials in a meeting he was chariring after he told a full council meeting that he had an audit report which exposed his assailants' corruption.

The two officials Lovemore Warurama (39) and Naison Machingauta (57) appeared before Bindura magistrate Maria Msika last week facing an assault charge and were granted a free bail.

Prosecuting Edward Katsvairo  alleges that on 8 January last year around 4pm Zvigumbu was chairing a full council meeting at their council offices in the presence of the two accused officials.

While the meeting was in progress Zvigumbu said he had an audit report exposing the rot of Warurama and Machingauta,an  argument arose when Warurama denied the allegations and Zvigumbu decided to cancel the meeting while storming outside.

After leaving the chambers the charged Warurama followed him and tipped him down, sat on him and Machingauta stood up, picked his chair in rage and lifted it high up with the intention of hitting the head of the former mayor, the chair was eventually grabbed from the back by another councillor who was in attendance.

The furious Machingauta advanced to Zvigumbu and forcibly grabbed his jacket and shirt collar from behind, he then pulled the complainant's neck tie tearing his jacket in the process.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

Most Popular In 7 Days