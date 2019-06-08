Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

News / National

by Staff reporter

SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, was set to attend late MDC Glen View South MP, Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java’s funeral wake late Wednesday and her burial on Thursday.According to MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, Mudenda indicated his willingness to pay his last respects to the late legislator, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident last month, in a telephone call earlier Wednesday.“We have heard from Advocate Mudenda, he has extended his condolonces to the Tsvangirai and Java families for the loss.“But I told him that we are unlike Zanu-PF. At a function like this, we respect the family and it is not a party affair. We acknowledge and respect the Speaker of Parliament, so he will join us tonight and tomorrow for the service representing Parliament,” Chamisa told thousands of MDC followers who attended Tsvangirai-Java’s farewell rally in Glen View Wednesday.Chamisa said Mudenda’s gesture could mark a change in political attitudes between the ruling Zanu-PF party and the opposition.