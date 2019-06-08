Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

News / National

by Staff repoter

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo is in the eye of a storm as it emerged this week he could have misled the ZPC into making payments for earthmoving equipment worth US$800 000 to a non-existent US firm, it has been learnt.The ZPC is a unit of the country's state-owned power utility.The high profile case pitting flamboyant businessman and Director of Intratrek Wicknell Chivayo and the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) this week takes a dramatic turn as new details have emerged that Chivayo had the backing of some senior managers such as Robson Chikuri who was the projects and technical director of the Gwanda solar project.More to follow...