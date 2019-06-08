Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa to fire political army generals

by newzimbabwe.com
30 secs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, has warned he will fire senior military and security officers who have meddled in the country's politics.

Chamisa said this on Wednesday, while addressing party supporters gathered to pay tribute to the late opposition lawmaker Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java in Harare's Glen View suburb.

Java who succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident last month was daughter to the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and MP for Glen View South.

"The Commander of our army is the head of the State military not party military. That is why we want to fire some who have been abused to work for a party rather than the State.

"The MDC and Zanu-PF have one army, one CIO (Central Intelligence Organisation) and one police (force). Some have accused us of threatening to fire them all but no we want to fire those who are abusing the State," said Chamisa.

"If you are soldiers you should respect the will of the people, because you are not a party army or party militia, we respect the army. Isn't we will be working with them pretty soon. So lets get to know each other better."

Current Commander Defence Forces is General Philip Valerio Sibanda. The opposition has in the past accused the country's security services of aiding Zanu-PF to rig elections and retain power by hook or crook.

The army was instrumental in the removal of former President Robert Mugabe in the November 2017's military assisted transition that brought President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power.

Mnangagwa immediately appointed then Commander Defence Forces, Constantino Chiwenga as one of his two deputies. Other senior military generals have since been appointed to government positions as well as into ambassadorial postings.

Over the years, Zimbabwe's top military commanders have attended Zanu-PF functions and some have openly declared their allegiance to the ruling party.

On the eve of the 2002 elections senior security officers led by then Commander Defence Forces Vitalis Zvinavashe announced they would not salute "anyone without liberation war credentials" a statement critics said was aimed at then opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who was tipped to win the polls.

Since then several senior army figures have at one point or another announced the opposition would never take power in Zimbabwe.

Source - newzimbabwe.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

57 secs ago | 1 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

11 mins ago | 28 Views

Bread shortages loom

16 mins ago | 26 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

23 mins ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

25 mins ago | 84 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

26 mins ago | 95 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

27 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

28 mins ago | 150 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

36 mins ago | 198 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

38 mins ago | 141 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

40 mins ago | 84 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

42 mins ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

43 mins ago | 156 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

45 mins ago | 175 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

46 mins ago | 111 Views

Major boost for Dembare

47 mins ago | 94 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

48 mins ago | 39 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

49 mins ago | 76 Views

Businessman in nasty divorce

50 mins ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

52 mins ago | 185 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

53 mins ago | 118 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

54 mins ago | 42 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

55 mins ago | 23 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

56 mins ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

57 mins ago | 700 Views

ZRP to change name

58 mins ago | 250 Views

Local content threshold set at 80%

59 mins ago | 37 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

60 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a football powerhouse by 2030

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Punish currency speculators, says Eddie Cross

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Epson to set up office in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Cabinet committees

1 hr ago | 165 Views

'We are Warriors,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 104 Views

MDC Parly caucus disheartened by Tsvangirai - Java's death

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Rainbow Tourism Group trading update

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Wadyajena and his new car raises eyebrows

12 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

13 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality

14 hrs ago | 3899 Views

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'

14 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

14 hrs ago | 4767 Views

Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years

14 hrs ago | 3155 Views

'Striking, new Bill has 20 of 23 POSA clauses,' says Mwonzora - idiot, expected democratic changes

14 hrs ago | 2756 Views

MPs rapped for un-honourable behavior

14 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mnangagwa 'Good Governance' doctorate raises dust

15 hrs ago | 2069 Views

ZAPU mourns Dr Nikela Nic Ndebele

15 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's Life in grave danger: Q & A Interview

15 hrs ago | 752 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days