Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

by ZimLive
Nelson Chamisa said he daily has to calm MDC supporters who are demanding to go into the streets and demand the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Speaking at a memorial service for Vimbai Tsvangirai, the Glen View South MP and daughter of MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Chamisa said he did not want to embark on any action that would not bring a result.

While calling on young people to "stand-up", Chamisa said no hasty decisions would be made. He compared the crisis facing Zimbabwe to the conditions prevailing before the war of liberation against British colonial rule.

Chamisa said: "We're under pressure from the masses, they communicate with the office. They are saying they're waiting for a signal, they want the signal. I say relax, enjoy the song, for the night is young. We don't want to do things that won't achieve results.

"When we finally get going, we will deploy the ace card. No-one will sleep. We'll do this in peace. We want peace in this country, we want dialogue in this country, we want a negotiated outcome to help us deal with the disputed election on July 31."

Chamisa had earlier listened to MDC youth leader Obey Sithole vowing that Mnangagwa's rule, which began with a military coup in November 2017 before winning a dispute election last July, was at an end.

"Our fight is to remove the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a government that has brought death and suffering. Vimbai fought for change, let's not stop now because she has died. It's a duty she has left us to liberate Zimbabwe, so that in the coming few days we can install Chamisa in his seat of power," Sithole said.

The MDC youth leader, elected at a congress last month, said Chamisa "is the president of Zimbabwe and Emmerson Mnangagwa is a president of ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Authority), and the courts which they have corrupted."

MDC vice president Tendai Biti said the deteriorating economic crisis was a call on Zimbabweans to "liberate their country."

"Two litres of Mazoe is now $52. Inflation, we're back to 800 percent. Unemployment is now 95 percent. Today is a Wednesday, but we are out here in Glen View, in our numbers, because we're all unemployed. So, we must do justice to this woman. The only justice to this woman is to liberate Zimbabwe. The only justice to this woman is to see Nelson Chamisa as the president of our country. If we do that, she and her father will rest in eternal peace," Biti said.

Job Sikhala, the party's deputy chairman, said Biti had "left out the part that we are tired of talking" would not "wait for 2023, with Mnangagwa in power." The next elections are set for 2023.

Chamisa said they were in the process of filling vacancies in the party's leadership, after which they would be ready to "provide leadership for the country."

"Vimbai came as a young person, she answered the call. Young people must answer the call, the same as what was done by a young (Robert) Mugabe and a young Mnangagwa. They retreated to Mozambique to wage war and demand majority rule (in Zimbabwe). We're saying we're not going to Mozambique, our Mozambique is here. We're going to the Mozambique of here, to wage a similar struggle."

Chamisa maintained that he had no interest in sharing power with Mnangagwa.

"A nation divided cannot stand. We've said to Mnangagwa we're ready to dialogue with you, not for your purpose and not for my purpose. Not for power sharing but for sharing an idea whose time has come, an idea of change. That's all we are asking for, so that our people can enjoy their lives."

Source - ZimLive

Most Popular In 7 Days