Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NMB facilitates growth of agricultural exports

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
NMB Bank is keen to help promote agricultural exports, which is one of the reasons it is this year participating for the first time at the Agricultural Dealers' and Manufacturers' Association (ADMA) Agrishow at Harare's Borrowdale Racecourse.

Its participation at the expo, which is the premiere agricultural event for commercial farmers, provides farmers with the opportunity to learn about the facilities and services NMB Bank offers them and the approach the bank takes to agribusiness.

NMB is particularly interested in helping revive the country's horticultural sector, in addition to financing other export crops.
 
"Zimbabwe used to be the largest exporter of horticulture in the region. We believe the country has the potential to once again become a major exporter of horticultural products," NMB Bank corporate banking head Fanwell Mutogo said.

"A lot of the bank's farming clients are growing blueberries for export. We are excited about their export potential and the export potential of other horticultural products," he said.

Mr Mutogo said that NMB's approach to agribusiness was one of engagement and flexibility. He said the bank offers a customised service to farmers, becoming involved with the farmer from the onset and monitoring the progress of the crop at every stage.

"We believe it is important to engage our farming clients, visit their farms, get to know their particular business and needs, find out their objectives and, where there are financing gaps, propose ways in which we can assist them," he said.

He said there were many ways in which NMB assists farmers. It could help finance the capital expenditure required for the purchase of farm machinery, for instance.

The bank offers lease finance, as an effective way of acquiring plant and machinery without the huge capital expenditure that would be required to purchase the items outright or the need for collateral that would be required for a loan.

With lease finance, the bank purchases the equipment, machinery or vehicle the farmer requires and leases it to the farmer over a period, at the end of which the farmer can purchase it for its residual value.

Exporters of agricultural produce can obtain short-term foreign currency loans from the bank, repayable in foreign currency.

The bank also offers trade finance facilities, such as letters of credit, pre and post-shipment finance and bridging finance on open accounts.

The bank also offers the normal seasonal finance facilities to the agricultural sector. In addition, the bank offers tail end facilities to farmers who have sold their crop but not yet been paid for it. This enables them to meet urgent expenses while waiting for payment.

NMB's agribusiness manager is a qualified agronomist, who thus has a deep understanding of the sector.

To qualify for financing facilities a farmer should have at least basic infrastructure on the farm. Water is a critical consideration in view of changes in the environment.

"We are involved with our farmers from land preparation through to cropping and harvesting to avoid surprises," Mr Mutogo said.

"We have a deliberate bias towards those farmers who export or have the potential to export, for the benefit of themselves and the nation, because we believe exporting is critical given where we are as a country," he said.

He added that there would be agribusiness staff at the NMB stand at the ADMA expo to provide detailed information on the ways in which NMB could assist farmers.

Source - agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

48 secs ago | 0 Views

UK to end contribution to climate change by 2050

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

3 mins ago | 2 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

13 mins ago | 42 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

17 mins ago | 89 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

17 mins ago | 39 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

18 mins ago | 42 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

20 mins ago | 42 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

27 mins ago | 104 Views

Bread shortages loom

32 mins ago | 112 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

39 mins ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

41 mins ago | 161 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

42 mins ago | 200 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

43 mins ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

44 mins ago | 319 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

52 mins ago | 372 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

54 mins ago | 249 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

56 mins ago | 138 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

58 mins ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

59 mins ago | 255 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Major boost for Dembare

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Businessman in nasty divorce

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

1 hr ago | 171 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

1 hr ago | 961 Views

ZRP to change name

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Local content threshold set at 80%

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a football powerhouse by 2030

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Punish currency speculators, says Eddie Cross

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Epson to set up office in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Cabinet committees

1 hr ago | 191 Views

'We are Warriors,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 123 Views

MDC Parly caucus disheartened by Tsvangirai - Java's death

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Rainbow Tourism Group trading update

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Wadyajena and his new car raises eyebrows

13 hrs ago | 4250 Views

Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

14 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality

14 hrs ago | 3951 Views

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'

14 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

14 hrs ago | 4814 Views

Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years

14 hrs ago | 3171 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days