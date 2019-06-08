WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Youth leader Tererai Obey Sithole said the Youth Assembly is ready to confront the President Mnangagwa government and they are not afraid f the army.The firebrand Sithole was addressing a press conference on the capital on Tuesday.Sithole's statements come few days after his deputy Cecilia Chimbiri threatened to take to the streets until Mnangagwa retires from office.Watch the full video: