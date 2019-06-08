Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Youth leader Tererai Obey Sithole said the Youth Assembly is ready to confront the President Mnangagwa government and they are not afraid f the army.

The firebrand Sithole was addressing a press conference on the capital on Tuesday.

Sithole's statements come few days after his deputy Cecilia Chimbiri threatened to take to the streets until Mnangagwa retires from office.

Watch the full video:


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ dismisses social media reports

7 mins ago | 18 Views

Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

9 mins ago | 31 Views

Farewell fighter: Tribute to Vimbai Tsvangirai

44 mins ago | 228 Views

PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

1 hr ago | 674 Views

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

3 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

3 hrs ago | 1136 Views

UK to end contribution to climate change by 2050

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

3 hrs ago | 1496 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

3 hrs ago | 875 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

3 hrs ago | 806 Views

Bread shortages loom

3 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

4 hrs ago | 718 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

4 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

4 hrs ago | 936 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Major boost for Dembare

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Businessman in nasty divorce

4 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

4 hrs ago | 2689 Views

ZRP to change name

4 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Local content threshold set at 80%

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a football powerhouse by 2030

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Punish currency speculators, says Eddie Cross

4 hrs ago | 423 Views

Epson to set up office in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Cabinet committees

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

'We are Warriors,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

MDC Parly caucus disheartened by Tsvangirai - Java's death

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Rainbow Tourism Group trading update

4 hrs ago | 114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days