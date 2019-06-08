Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

News / National

by ZimLive

Oil tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei paid RTGS$200,000 (about US$33,000) for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's signed scarf at a fundraising dinner for the Zimbabwe national football team on Wednesday night.Tagwirei was earlier this month named to a fundraising committee by Mnangagwa, who wears a scarf with Zimbabwe colours at all public appearances. The committee will mobilise funding for the national team which is in Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations which gets underway on June 21.The Sakunda Energy boss, thought to be one of Zimbabwe's richest businessman, had the room stunned during an auction when he made his jaw-dropping bid.Wedza South MP Tino Machakaire paid US$10,000 for a Warriors jersey and football signed by Mnangagwa.Machakaire owns haulage trucks after starting off as a hustler at Beitbridge border post before dabbling in diamond deals at Chiadzwa, Manicaland.Treasury has provided US$200 000 and a further RTGS$300 000, to the team, Mnangagwa announced."Our national teams are our sporting ambassadors, and symbols of our national identity which help foster a sense of national pride, among us, the citizens," Mnangagwa said."As we raise money for our 2019 AFCON battle, let our contributions be an investment beyond the present, towards a long and rewarding journey that we must both intend to grow and modernise our sporting sector."